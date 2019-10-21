Business of the Week: Barney and Dickenson

VESTAL, NY: Located on Prentice Road in Vestal, Barney and Dickenson has been our area’s largest supplier of ready mix concrete since 1946.

It also sells sand, gravel, road salt and landscaping materials to commercial and residential customers.

Its sister company, Bob Murphy Steel Fabrication, sells steel and other construction materials including insulated concrete forms.

Barney and Dickenson was founded in 1936 by Harry Barney and David Dickenson.

Their neighbor, Bob Murphy, began a topsoil and gravel business next door and purchased Barney and Dickenson in 1971.

Murphy died in 2014.

His children, Bob Murphy, Junior and Mary Murphy Harrison run the combined businesses today.

“We often call ourselves The Foundation of Broome County. Because there’s a lot of concrete in a lot of buildings, sidewalks, streets, et cetera,” says Harrison.

Harrison says the 2 companies employ 58 workers and they’re looking to hire more CDL-A and CDL-B drivers.

The concrete plant runs year-round and can serve projects in roughly a 30 mile radius.

Barney and Dickenson has another ready mix plant in Owego, which is where its current gravel mine is also located.

Residential customers can purchase gravel and other stones by the 5 gallon bucket or up to a trailer-load.

For more information, go to BarneyandDickenson.com.