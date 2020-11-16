Business of the Week: Amrex Chemical Company

BINGHAMTON, NY – Amrex Chemical Company is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

With its headquarters on East Frederick Street in Binghamton, Amrex is a wholesale distributor of chemicals used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing and municipal water treatment.

Individuals can purchase pool treatment chemicals directly from Amrex, otherwise all of its customers are other businesses.

The business was founded by Bill Rexer in 1982 and expanded to include a Buffalo operation in 2004.

Vice President Pam Rexer says the 58 employees take great pride in operating a supermarket of chemicals.

“It’s not just family-run, we treat everyone here like family. We know everyone and we are a big family. We’ve got a great crew of people here and we’re looking to grow and we’re getting bigger and we all love what we do,” says Rexer.

Rexer says safety and regulatory compliance are top goals of the company.

Amrex is currently hiring warehouse workers.

For an application, go to AmrexChemical.com.