Bus falls over in Candor

CANDOR, NY – Two students escaped serious injury when their school bus slid off an icy road in Candor this morning.

New York State Police say the Candor Central School bus started to slide down a small slope near the corner of Brink and Slate Streets, left the road, and flipped over onto its side.

The driver and two girls ages 10 and 11 were the only people on board the bus.

The only reported injury was a cut finger on one of the students.

Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska says the accident doesn’t appear to be anyone’s fault.

The two children and the driver of the bus all made it home safely.

Candor had been on a 2-hour delay due to the icy weather conditions.

The bus was brought back to the Candor bus garage for repairs.