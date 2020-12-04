Bundy Museum showcases local authors section of their gift shop

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local museum is highlighting some of the more behind-the-scenes talents in Binghamton.

The Bundy Museum of History and Art opened its new Visitor’s Center back in August, and it includes a gift shop.

The museum carries a variety of books written by local authors, as well as CDs from local musicians.

Director of Development Janna Rudler says she’s proud of the current selection, and invites authors to contact the museum to share their work.

She says the Bundy is also home to a printing house where aspiring authors may be able to get published.