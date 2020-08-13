Bundy Museum reopens

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, another local museum used the pandemic closure to work on some new offerings.

The Bundy Museum of History and Art is once again providing guided tours but with a twist.

You can now tour each house and listen to a podcast that goes more in depth on each exhibit.

Interviews with the artists are also available, especially with the featured artist in the main gallery this month: Dan the Man 607.

Along with these new additions, the museum’s Visitor Center has been relocated to 133 Main Street, which is 2 doors down at the corner of Cedar and Main.

Director of Development Janna Rudler is ready to get back to business after the long pause.

“Oh my gosh, we’re all so happy to be back. The break gave us a chance to just kind’ve take a deep breath and take a broad view of the museum to see how we want things to go,” says Rudler.

In order to follow proper guidelines and regulations, the museum is limiting the number of people inside, requiring guests to wear masks, and have set up sanitizing stations throughout each exhibit.

Its hours are 11 to 5 Tuesday to Saturday.

You can also make reservations for tours and possible donations online at BundyMuseum.org.