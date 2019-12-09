Buisness of the Week: The Oakdale Mall

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Oakdale Mall in Johnson City is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Opened in 1975, the mall is currently operated by Spinoso Real Estate Group.



Greater Binghamton’s only enclosed shopping mall boasts a collection of national retail chains, restaurants, entertainment, specialty shops and services.

This is definitely the busiest time of year at the mall, with additional seasonal retailers setting up shop, special musical entertainment and, of course, Santa at Center Court.

Specialty Leasing and Marketing Manager Courtney Rozen has worked for the mall for 14 years.

“Malls are now going more entertainment than they are retail anymore. So, we’ve evolved. We’ve evolved from just restaurants and stores to more entertainment, specialty services, specialty stores. So, it’s an evolution to say retail,” says Rozen.

Rozen says more local and regional stores are coming into the mall, including a photography studio and candle retailer.

New entertainment includes Xcite Wrestling, an arcade and escape rooms.

As for Santa, he’s greeting kids and getting their Christmas wishes from 10 to 8 Monday through Saturday and from 11 to 7 on Sundays.



You can see a calendar of events at Oakdalemall.com