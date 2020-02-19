Buick rear-ends Susquehanna Valley school bus

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton police responded to a crash between a Susquahanna Valley school bus and a Buick Terraza this morning.

The crash occurred on State Highway 11 at the interaction of School Avenue in the town of Kirkwood at around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

The bus was stopped, flashing it’s lights with the stop sign out when the Buick, driven by 56 year old Michael Patchen of Conklin, didn’t stop at the stop sign and rear ended the bus.

A total of 27 elementary students were on the bus, driven by 61 year-old Mary Reardon.

The children were put on another bus to Francis P. Donnelly Elementary School and were treated by a school nurse.

No students were transported to the hospital.