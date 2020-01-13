BU Bearcats read to Johnson City Middle Schoolers

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University men’s basketball team visited a local school today to stress the importance of reading.

The Bearcats visited Johnson City Middle School and talked to a few classes about how reading affects a player’s life.

Players met with 3rd, 4th and 5th grade classes throughout the morning.

Johnson City Middle School 5th grader Sawyer Stimak says he was thrilled to meet the Bearcats.

“Because I can play basketball and they can kind of teach me how to play more and play better,” said Stimak.

Another student marveled at the players presence, saying he’s played basketball with his brother quite often, and how much he wanted to be like a Bearcat one day.

Each class was divided evenly among the players, who would then read a story about basketball to them.

Students enjoyed asking players how tall they were, then standing side by side with them to see how much growing they still had to do.

Bearcats Freshman Shooting Guard Brenton Mills says head coach Tommy Dempsey got the team pumped to help the community.

“I know coach Dempsey talks a lot about, as our team, to help get back and give back to the community, so just, you know, doing a couple of events every once in awhile to be with the kids and just share what we’re about. I think it’s very important as a team and as a culture,” said Mills.

Mills says the team makes community appearances like this a couple of times a month.

The whole event took place in the Large Group Instruction room, and at the end, one player even sang.

The Bearcats are 6 and 2 at home this season, and next host America East rival University of Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday with tip-off at 7 at the BU Events Center.