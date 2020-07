BINGHAMTON, NY – Two brothers from Johnson City have been arrested for the brazen theft of 4 dirt bikes from a local motorcycle dealership.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20 year-old Gabriel Caballero and 19 year-old Jean Caballero for smashing the front window of Binghamton Honda in Hillcrest on May 31st and making off with the motocross-style bikes.

Police say 2 of the dirt bikes have been recovered.

Each brother is charged with burglary and grand larceny.