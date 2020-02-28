Broome wants larger share of DMV fees

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County officials are looking to another state agency to share a little more of the wealth.

Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko and others held a news conference today to express support for a Senate Republican bill that would double the share of fees that counties keep at the DMV offices that they operate.

Currently, counties keep 12.7% of the transaction.

The bill would increase it to 25%.

Broome operates DMV offices in Binghamton and Endicott plus a mobile DMV that travels around the county 5 days a week.

Mihalko says his offices have seen increasing traffic over the years, including 2 thousand more transactions last year than the year before.

He says the volume has only gotten worse with the Green Light law allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses and the need for people to soon convert to Real ID in order to board airplanes.

“Especially with the Green Light bill, it’s a lot more work for our people who work at the counter, making sure that the right documents are there, that they’re truly good documents. Also, with the Real ID, there’s some very specific documents that people need,” says Mihalko.

Mihalko says the Binghamton office has seen a large number of immigrants coming from other communities to get their Green Light licenses, so much that he’s restricted them to 3 days per week.

He says the proposed increase would provide the county with an additional 1 million dollars per year in revenue.

Mihalko says the current amount does cover the cost of operating the DMV offices.