Broome, Tioga counties to offer meal pick ups for families who rely on school meals

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is taking steps to make sure schoolchildren do not go hungry while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county announced Saturday that schools would be closed from Monday until April 13th, and held a media conference today to unveil their plan to make sure kids are taken care of.

Every single school district in Broome County will have a Grab-and-Go style station for families with school-aged children to get food and bring it back home.

These stations are for all families with children, and you can visit the one that is closest to you.

They will be open from 10 AM until 1 in the afternoon, and families can grab up to 2 meals per child.

County Executive Jason Garnar lauded our area for its restaurants and business that offered to provide free food to families with children during a time that is not normal.

Broome-Tioga BOCES Senior Food Service Director Mark Bordeau says you can walk to a station and pick up meals, or you can sit in your vehicle and food will be brought to you.

There will be a total of 39 pick up sites, and are available to families with children under the age of 18.

County officials say you can call 763-3403 for any special dietary needs or should you need transportation accommodation, and you can check your school district’s website for up-to-date information.