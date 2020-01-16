Broome Tioga BOCES hosts “Restaurant Wars”

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome Tioga BOCES Culinary Arts students are showing what they can do in a kitchen.

The students in the cooking program at BOCES competed in the very first “Restaurant Wars” today.

They presented their innovative dishes to 5 local restaurants for a taste test, and some will be considered for the eateries’ own menus.

Judges said that the meals all looked amazing.

Students had to make the dishes up themselves, without using Google for recipes.

Culinary Arts Teacher Rachel Patinka says the competition was fierce, but everyone performed well.

“I expected more constructive criticism, but they all raved about it and they thought they were really great dishes, so that was really awesome for me to hear, and I can’t wait for the students to come out here and hear it. Any constructive criticism they have obviously is great for the students to learn. A lot of them want to go into this field for their career,” said Patinka.

The Cellar, Peterson’s Tavern, Dos Rios, Frank’s Italian Restaurant, and The Choconut Inn were all in attendance to sample some of the food.

Dishes included a half-pound burger with an egg, veggies, and onion rings on it with some curly fries.



There was also a chicken sandwich and a bread bowl loaded with cheese and other ingredients.