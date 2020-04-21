Broome Tioga BOCES creates face shields using 3D printers

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome Tioga BOCES is utilizing its own technologies to make protective equipment for local doctors and nurses.

The school began reaching out to Broome County and to local medical facilities to see if there was still a need for face masks, even after so many local businesses have made contributions.

When the need was confirmed, BOCES staff began using the school’s own 3-D printers to make face shields.

Center for Career and Technical Excellent Principal Matt Sheehan says the entirety of the school’s staff volunteered to help with the project.

“Not one of them hesitated. The first phone call was to get last Monday started, and Erik started right off. He got down here and got going on that first day, and then we worked through 5 teachers in 1 week, and we had very minimal challenges. I’m just very proud of our teachers to step up and support our community in this time,” says Sheehan.

Sheehan says it takes just over 2 hours to make a single shield, which adds up to about 40 shields a day.

Their goal is to make 50 per day for a total of 250 per week.

He says they plan to do this until further notice.