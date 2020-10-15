Broome-Tioga BOCES complete Habitat for Humanity home

BINGHAMTON, NY – A partnership between Habitat for Humanity and Broome-Tioga BOCES has seen the structural completion of another home.

For the last two years, BOCES students have been building a new Habitat for Humanity house on their campus.

Last Friday, thebuilding was moved down the road to its permanent location on Linda Drive.



Broome County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Winans says the valuable, hands-on experience of working with professionals, and the feeling of building a house for someone in need are things that can never be taken away from those students.

“We hope that, for the rest of their lives, as they drive by that house, those students will forever be able to say that they were a part of that. So, that’s a pretty, you can’t get that out of a textbook. That hands-on experience, that emotional inter-generational exchange. It’s precious,” says Winans.

This is year 4 of the partnership between BOCES and Habitat, and the second house project.

The home is close to being completed, with final siding, plumbing, and interior work still to come.

Winans said that while talk has begun on a third house construction, with complications due to COVID, they are still working on a potential starting date.