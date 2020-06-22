Broome Security officer allegedly shoots estranged wife, couple in critical condition

HARPURSVILLE, NY – A Harpursville couple remain in critical condition after a Broome Security Officer allegedly shot his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself.

New York State Police say 38 year-old Timoth Wilcox shot 35 year-old Meghan Wilcox inside 8 Light Road on Friday night.

Meghan was taken to Wilson Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Timothy, a peace officer with Broome Security, was flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where he is also listed as critical.

A 16 year-old was also at the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured.

No charges have been filed.