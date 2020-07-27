Broome Security looking for Columbus statue vandal

BINGHAMTON, NY – The statue of Christopher Columbus in downtown Binghamton has been vandalized again.

Broome Security is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person seen spray painting graffiti on the marble pedestal that holds the bust of the controversial explorer.

Investigators say the act of criminal mischief took place shortly before 3 o’clock in the afternoon Sunday.

The nearby domed courthouse was also tagged.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Broome Security at 778-2519.

County Executive Jason Garnar took to social media Sunday to decry the vandalism saying that such acts of lawlessness will not be tolerated.

And he thanks Servpro for responding quickly and cleaning off the graffiti.