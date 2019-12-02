Broome County’s first storm of the year takeaways

BINGHAMTON, NY – The massive snowstorm engulfing the Greater Binghamton Area has been as big as expected with few surprises.

Snow has fallen heavily across the region, and has caused outages, accidents, and closures all over.

Every school in our area was closed for today, high school and college alike, with many saying there will be delays for classes to start tomorrow.



Traffic has been minimal, but officials still say the storm has resulted in a little over 140 traffic collisions between yesterday and today.

So far, there are no fatalities to report.



There remains an active travel advisory.

According to NYSEG this afternoon, 17 thousand homes were without power.



6 to 10 inches of snow were reported earlier today by the National Weather Service