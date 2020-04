(Monday, April 13th 2020) After a milder, more comfortable Easter Sunday, Monday will be quite warm, but also very windy with winds gusting up to 50 mph at times, especially during the afternoon and early evening!

A POWERFUL storm rapidly intensifying across the Upper Great Lakes and Southeastern Canada will be the culprit of the gusty winds, some rain, milder air and possibly even a gusty thunderstorm or two during the afternoon and early evening.