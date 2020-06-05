Broome County’s 462nd coronavirus recovery discharged

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is seeing a steady improvement in its coronavirus numbers, including fewer active cases, fewer hospitalizations and more recoveries, including one that was celebrated at Binghamton General Hospital today.

Sean Harrigan was released today after spending 2 months at Wilson and General in a near-death battle with the virus.

This video was supplied by UHS.

Harrigan, who owns Pack and Mail stores in Endwell and the Town of Chenango, was on a ventilator for 4 weeks.

His wife Iesa, who is a mental health counselor for UHS, says his recovery is a miracle.

County Executive Jason Garnar was one of the many people who lined the halls cheering on Harrigan as he left the hospital.

“This has been a period of a lot of difficulty, a lot of pain that we’ve seen. Those are the really positive images that there are people that recover. There’s 462 people that tested positive and recovered and he’s the 462nd,” says Garnar.

Garnar made several other announcements at his briefing today.

The county will hold a Zoom public hearing on Wednesday at 5 PM to get feedback on its COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo is planning a flyover of our area tomorrow afternoon, landing to refuel shortly after noon at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

And the county library will open for curbside pickup on Monday.

Garnar says the region’s metrics remain well-positioned for an entry into Phase 3 of the reopening a week from Saturday.