Broome County Yellow Zone still active, Elmira moves to orange

ALBANY, NY – The Triple Cities will remain the Yellow Zone for the time being, but at least local officials now know what it will take to get out of it.

The Governor said during his media briefing today that our area has made marginal effort at best and will continue to remain in the yellow zone cluster.

However, he also released guidance for getting out of the zone, which is based in part by which population size tier your area is in.

Broome County is in Tier 2 so its infection rate must be under 3% over 10 days to get out of Yellow.

Additionally, a portion of Chemung County was placed in the orange zone with a yellow zone buffer.

This will affect four school districts in Elmira and Horseheads who will now be forced back into remote learning.