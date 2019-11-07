Broome County woman pleads guilty in daughter’s death

COLESVILLE, NY – A 32 year-old woman faces 15 years in prison for causing the death of her disabled 10 year-old daughter.

Serina Madden plead guilty to manslaughter today for the severe neglect of Belladonna Loke.



Prosecutors say malnutrition, starvation and lack of medical care lead to Loke’s death.

In February of last year, investigators say Loke died in a Colesville home where Madden and her children were staying.

Police say Madden left Loke’s body in a bedroom for a day before reporting her death.

Her other children were allowed to sleep and play in the same room as their dead sibling.