Broome County ups its COVID-19 testing

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar’s daily COVID-19 briefing had to be relocated today due to a different crisis, a power outage.

Instead, Garnar took to Facebook Live and treated viewers to a short tour of the county’s Emergency Operations Center which is within the Public Safety Facility located behind the SUNY Broome campus.

Power was lost this afternoon at the Taste New York building where the County Exec typically holds his briefings.

In going through his daily numbers, Garnar pointed to the fact that Broome is currently awaiting the results of 110 coronavirus tests.

“That’s probably the highest number of pending tests that I have seen that we’ve been waiting on. So, it’s a good indication that we’re testing a lot more than we were 2 or 3 weeks ago,” says Garnar.

And with more testing there will undoubtedly be more positives which will then require more contact tracing.

Governor Cuomo has indicated that one of the requisites for regions to reopen is the ability to dedicate 30 people to the tracing process per 100 thousand residents.

Garnar says that means Broome must double the size of its team from 30 to 60.

He says departments within the county were asked to volunteer available workers to join the team and that they’ve already identified the number that they need.