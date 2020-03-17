Broome County treats first case at UHS Wilson Hospital, additional precautions being taken

BINGHAMTON, NY – The day everyone has been anticipating has arrived, Broome County officials confirmed today the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

The health department announced that a patient from an undisclosed neighboring county tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person presented to Wilson Hospital with respiratory problems and fever and was unaware that he or she had the virus.

Health officials are getting in touch with anyone who may have had direct contact with the patient but would not release anymore information about them citing HIPAA rules.

UHS says the person lives in a rural area and did not have interactions with a large number of people.

“This patient is recovering well and is expected to be discharged very shortly. This person’s care has been provided with the recommended COVID-19 precautions in place, and those precautions have been carefully followed,” says President and CEO of UHS John Carrigg.

In response to the first case, Lourdes and UHS have agreed upon new restrictions.

Both hospital chains will no longer be allowing visitors effective tomorrow with the exception of beginning and end of life situations, as well as for pediatric patients.

They are also postponing all elective procedures in order to free up more capacity.

Both hospitals are working to preserve available personal medical equipment such as masks.

And testing will now be limited to those with the most acute symptoms.

“We hope that the community will understand that we are trying to take every precaution to protect our community, to protect our patients, to protect our medical staff and our associates that need to care for our patients,” says Ascension Lourdes President and CEO Kathy Connerton.

County Executive Jason Garnar also announced a new executive order today calling for no unnecessary travel and for people to avoid group setting.

In short, stay home, stay safe.

The order is not a full-on lockdown or shelter in place directive.

Governor Cuomo says only he has the power to make such a proclamation in the state.