Broome County Transit waves rider fees

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County’s buses continue to run, although they’re now free to ride and have a very different seating configuration.

BC Transit went fareless today and is now asking passengers to board and exit from the rear door.

That will keep riders and drivers from being in close proximity to one another and reduce the need to touch cash and the fare box.

The buses have also been partitioned so that every other seat and the front of the bus are blocked off.

However, those with mobility issues will still be able to enter and sit up front.

3 weeks ago, BC Transit instituted an elevated cleaning protocol overnight and recently added additional measures at the bus transfer station in downtown Binghamton.

“We’re going to have them clean and disinfect all of the common touch points such as the hand rails and the seat tops and doors and things like that. So, we’re going even above the level that we were at,” says Transportation Commissioner Greg Kilmer.

Kilmer says to address airborn germs from coughing and sneezing, the buses are being routinely aired out and their air filters are being cleaned and disinfected.

He says a bus that would typically hold 38 passengers seated and 12 standing is now restricted to 16 to 18 with no standing.

But that should be sufficient as ridership has fallen off to an average of 6 people per ride.

Kilmer says no changes are planned to routes and schedules as a means of keeping that rider level low.