Broome County Toys for Tots returns to the Oakdale Mall

BINGHAMTON, NY – Police agencies in Greater Binghamton are teaming up to make sure children all over have a happy holiday season.

Broome County Toys 4 Tots sign-ups started today, with a line waiting in the rain to get something special for their children this season.

The station occupies the former Macy’s location at the Oakdale Mall, facing Wegman’s.

The facility is well equipped with thousands of toys like race cars, dolls, building sets, and more.

Toys for Tots decided they needed to have this event this year because of the virus, and its impact on families.

Director Chris Marshall says they have been collecting toys since July.

“It’s going to be difficult this year because of COVID and the social distancing requirements, so everybody is going to have to stay outside. We ask that you dress appropriately and be patient with us. We’re going to do our best to make sure that we get everybody taken care of this season because we want to make sure that the children of Broome County are taken care of and have a wonderful Christmas,” says Marshall.

Children must be of ages 1 through 10, and parents must have essential documents to sign up.

Parents must be a Broome County resident, have birth certificates for all children, and have photo identification available.

Toys for Tots is still taking donations at drop off barrels at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, and Binghamton, Vestal, and Johnson City police departments.