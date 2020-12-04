Broome County Toys for Tots Fill the Cruiser to take place on Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Toys for Tots is gearing up for another one of its major collection events, tomorrow’s Fill The Cruiser Toy Drive.

The annual drive is held outside the Vestal WalMart with patrol cars and other vehicles from a wide variety of local law enforcement agencies.

They include Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Binghamton University Police, SUNY Broome Police and Broome Security.

Children and their families get to check out the cruisers and interact with officers in a non-threatening environment.

This is Binghamton Patrolman Chris Marshall’s 3rd year as Director of the local Toys for Tots.

“I’ve been a police officer here in the city for 13 years and everyday I see the need that’s out there in the community. To be able to give back really feels good,” says Marshall.

Marshall says the need is even greater this year.

200 families registered to receive gifts on the first day of sign-ups alone.

And the registrations keep coming.

B-C Toys for Tots is still accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 1 to 10.

If you can’t make tomorrow’s Fill The Cruiser event, you can take your donations to their temporary headquarters in the old Macy’s building in the Oakdale Mall, or drop them at barrels located at police agencies around our area.

Or, you can make a monetary donation through PayPal or Venmo by searching the phone number 607-779-8948.