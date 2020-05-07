Broome County to close Oakdale Mall PPE donation site

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is closing its donation drop off site at the Oakdale Mall as access to personal protective equipment for medical personnel becomes more available.

Garnar says the operation outside the former Macy’s department store will shut down after tomorrow.

The site was opened 6 weeks ago as a way to collect unused masks, gloves, face shields and other protective gear that was in great demand by local hospital workers.

Later, it was expanded to include homemade cloth masks as the state began requiring all people to wear masks while interacting with others in public.

In all, 275,000 items were donated.

Garnar thanks Broome County residents for stepping up at a time of great need.

“It was really bad 5 or 6 weeks ago. We were able to get all of the items that we needed. No one went without. The hospitals never had a time when they were saying, ‘Well, we’re going to send somebody out without a mask or without gloves’ or something like that,” says Garnar.

Garnar says anyone still making masks or with other forms of PPE to donate can still do so beginning next week at the county’s Emergency Services building at 3006 Wayne Street in Endwell.

Same hours: Monday through Friday 8:30 to 2:30