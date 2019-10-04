Broome County Task Force discussing the issues with the current job market

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Economic development officials and business leaders are still trying to resolve a serious impediment to economic growth: a lack of qualified workers for job openings.

The Agency and the Greater Binghamton Chamber partnered on a State of the Workforce presentation Friday morning at the Holiday Inn Binghamton.

The organizations continue to ask industry leaders to identify their most pressing labor issues.

Two years ago, the Agency established the Broome Talent Task Force to address issues such as job training, reversing population loss and promoting our area’s quality of life.

Agency Director Stacey Duncan says the list of business partners is more than 30 and growing.

“We’re thrilled that the level of engagement since we started our effort two to two and a half years ago has not waned. In fact, it’s grown. We’re seeing more businesses come to the table and want to participate in discussions on workforce. And we’re seeing a lot of exciting new partnerships created,” says Duncan.

Duncan says there are currently over 4,000 job openings in Broome County.

She says another challenge that requires collaboration between industry, government and the social services sector is addressing the ongoing opioid crisis.

Today’s discussion focused on workforce needs in the healthcare, education, IT, construction, manufacturing and transportation/distribution fields.