Broome County steps up face mask enforcement

BINGHAMTON, NY – This Friday marks 4 complete months that COVID-19 has had a presence in Broome County, and Executive Jason Garnar is not happy with the increase in positive cases of the virus.

Garnar is encouraging the people to file an online complaint regarding any instance by a person or a business that does not meet CDC guidelines.

Reports have come in with people not wearing masks in public, and the executive referred to a recent house party where no one wore any masks.

The Executive says he doesn’t want New York to turn into California and have to shut everything down again.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea for you to get into some type of an incident with somebody at a business. What we’re recommending is that if you see somebody that, you’re out of the business and you see somebody not wearing a mask, that you talk to management about it,” says Garnar.

Complaints get filed at the New York Forward website Forward.NY.gov.

Any penalty against a person or business could result in a fine of several thousand dollars.