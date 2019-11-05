Broome County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Academy graduation

BINGHAMTON, NY – Police officers weren’t the only ones graduating this past week.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Academy had a graduation ceremony of its own yesterday at the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton .

20 recruits from 3 different agencies participated in a grueling three month session that included tests of the mind and body.

Sammy Davis Junior, whose father we just heard from, says the course is challenging.

“It was pretty tough at first. We did a lot of military decorum and a lot of us didn’t know stuff like that but our platoon leader Matthew Eggleston showed us the way. It was pretty cool to learn stuff like that,” says Davis.

The new graduates will serve as corrections officers in the Broome, Tioga and Cortland County Jails.