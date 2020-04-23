Broome County sets up mask distribution sites

BINGHAMTON, NY – For the first time, Broome County has announced 3 COVID-19 deaths in one day.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the victims were a woman in her 60’s, a man in his 90’s and a woman over the age of 100.

Garnar says nearly all of Broome’s 15 coronavirus fatalities have involved people with underlying medical conditions.

And he says some of the deaths have been among nursing home residents, although he wouldn’t specify how many.

Garnar also announced how people can get the free cloth masks that the county recently received from the state and federal government.

There will be distribution locations tomorrow and Saturday from 8:30 to 2:30 at Otsiningo Park and outside the former Macy’s at the Oakdale Mall.

Garnar says everyone should be wearing a mask when out in public.

“I know this is a subject for some comments on the Facebook. This is a mask right here. I wear this and when I get into the building, I take it off because I socially distance. I’m wearing my mask. I know it’s kind of a pain in the butt sometimes, but I’m wearing it. I know a lot of other people are wearing it,” says Garnar.

Masks will also be distributed at school lunch sites starting Monday.

More details on that to follow.

And masks will be given to the Office For Aging, ACHIEVE, the Southern Tier Independence Center, the Rescue Mission and the United Way for distribution to those in need.

Masks are limited to one per person and 5 per household.