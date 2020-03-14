Broome County School Districts to close until April 14th; Broome County in State of Emergency

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar today declared a local state of emergency for Broome County. This decision was not made to instill fear or panic.

Rather, it will authorize emergency spending and free up additional resources to limit the spread of the disease in our community.

Starting Monday, March 16, all K-12 schools will be closed at least through Monday, April 13. This includes all extracurricular activities.

The decision to close schools is a proactive measure to prevent the spread of the virus to students, their families, and the community.

This does not indicate a quarantine of Broome County. Businesses remain open and social distancing guidance should be followed.

School districts are identifying food plans, social supports, and instruction plans for students through the closing, including Easter break. More details will be released Sunday, March 15.

Daycares in Broome County are not currently closed, as they are under the regulatory control of New York State.

Another press conference with school officials will be scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, March 15 to provide additional information for families in our community.

For more information on COVID-19, see www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus.