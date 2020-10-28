Broome County sales tax revenue rebounds significantly

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, some unexpected good news from the state today, Broome County’s sales tax revenue has rebounded significantly.

The Comptroller’s Office reports that Broome took in 18.4 million dollars in sales tax in September, an increase of 6.3 million over September of last year.

The 51.5% rise was the largest among major counties in the state.

That helped the county make up a significant amount of its deficit so far this year.

For January through September, it is now only down less than 3 million dollars, or 2. 7% versus the same period last year.

County Exec Garnar says the dramatic jump in September is due to a correction the state made after under-counting revenue in July and August.