BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is reporting an increase in non-fatal drug overdoses in recent days.

The Broome County Opioid Awareness Council is reminding people that resources for those battling substance abuse disorder is still available.

Multiple agencies are offering O-D antidote Narcan kits as well as online training.

And counseling services can be accessed remotely as well.

For more information, visit gobroomecounty.com/BOAC.