Broome County recognized as an age friendly community

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County’s plan to become age friendly has been approved.

After beginning work on their Age-Friendly Action Plan last fall, Broome County has officially been approved and accepted into the A-A-R-P network of age friendly communities.

The plan came about through the county working with groups of community members, local government officials, and various agencies to determine ways to make Broome County welcoming to people of all ages.

County Office for Aging Director Lisa Schuhle was a key contributor to the creation of the plan, and she says that the purpose of this is to ensure that those who helped get the county to where it is can continue to live here without worry.

“We are an aging community. Every community is. Broome County has a larger than state and national average of older adults in the community. We really would like to make it a little bit better, even though it’s a great place right now. Enhance it a little bit so that people want to stay here, and they can age comfortably in the community,” says Schuhle.

Schuhle says she hopes to begin implementing parts of the plan by the end of the year, with a 3-year window to complete the entire plan.

To view the 60-page action plan, you can visit GoBroomeCounty.com/Senior.