Broome County reacts to gyms, additional businesses remaining closed

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is once again expressing frustration with decisions being made by the state regarding the reopening process, this time over the various industries that are being left out of Phase 4.

Garnar held his daily briefing inside GasLamp Gym in downtown Binghamton to highlight his dismay over fitness centers, shopping malls and movie theaters being left out of the next round of reopenings.

Phase 4, which the Southern Tier is scheduled to enter this Friday, had been broadly described as including arts, entertainment, recreation and education.

However, when the specific guidance was released by the state last night, it unexpectedly excluded those industries.

Garnar says that with the Southern Tier Region having the second lowest infection rate in the state, there;s no rational reason why these additional businesses can’t reopen with proper safety protocols.

“We’ve been told, ‘Well, we’re waiting to see what happens in the other states.’ I didn’t realize that was the way that the state was looking at things. I thought that the state said this was going to be data-driven, based on what’s happening in our own communities. But that doesn’t seem to be the case and that’s why this is extremely frustrating,” says Garnar.

Garnar says many gyms have outlined common sense precaution plans.

At GasLamp, density would be limited, sanitation efforts would be stepped up and all guests would wear masks while working out, except those running on treadmills which would be partitioned behind plexiglass.

Garnar says of the 37 active cases in the county, 30 are currently in nursing homes meaning only 7 people are infected out in the community.