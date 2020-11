JOHNSON CITY, NY – Broome County’s Rapid Testing Site is on the move once again.

This week, the bus will be parked at the BU School of Pharmacy starting Monday through Friday.

The Health Department reminds people that rapid testing is only for people with symptoms of COVD-19.

Register online here or call 2-1-1.

You do not have to be a Broome County resident to get tested here.