Broome County ranks high on Cornell University’s coronavirus vulnerability map

NEW YORK – Broome County remains highly susceptible to a widespread coronavirus outbreak according to research released by Cornell University.

Broome ranks 7th among New York’s 62 counties when it comes to demographic vulnerability according to the Cornell Population Center.

The study considered the overall age of residents, the number of people living in group settings such as nursing homes, college dorms and jails, the number of households with 3 generations and the percentage of the population with a disability.

Public Health Commissioner Rebecca Kaufman says the county knows it has a large elderly population.

“This number doesn’t really surprise me. But I do think that as we move through this epidemic, using these data sets to plan and see where our resources go are important,” says Kaufman.

On a brighter note, Broome scored much higher, 26th out of 62, in terms of health vulnerability which measured the prevalence of the following chronic conditions: asthma, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and smoking.

Delaware County ranked 6th in demographic vulnerability and 44th in health.

Chenango came in at 13th in the population and 15th in the health rankings.

And Tioga County ranked 30th for demographic and 12th highest for health.

Cornell says the study found that overall rural counties may be more susceptible to a widespread outbreak that overwhelms medical resources in the event that society reopens too soon.