Broome County race results, Republicans maintain City Council majority

BINGHAMTON, NY -Other races saw the 3 Republican candidates sweep the 3 open seats in the 6th Judicial District of the New York State Supreme Court.

Mark Masler, Chris Baker and Oliver Blaise were all victorious.

In the race for Endicott Mayor, Republican Linda Jackson has a 24 vote lead over Democrat Cheryl Chapman, so that may be affected by absentees.

Not so close in Vestal where Supervisor John Schaffer handily won another term over Town Board member Fran Majewski with 57 percent of the vote.

And Republicans maintained their 4 to 3 majority on Binghamton City Council.