Broome County Public Library uses grant money to help disabled patrons

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Public Library is showing off its new equipment to help disabled patrons.

The Library used a donation of over $25,000 from Tioga Downs Casino Resort to improve the experience of visiting the library for those in wheelchairs or with vision impairments.

Among other upgrades include the ability to magnify text on computers from a system called Fusion Professional Software.

It also has height adjustable desks for anyone in a wheelchair.

Friends of the Broome County Public Library President JoAnne Hanrahan says the Tioga Downs donation has allowed the Library to accommodate anyone.

“Without this grant, this project would not be possible. And it’s Mr. Jeffrey Gural, who owns the Tioga Downs Casino and Resort who has done all of this,” says Hanrahan.

Those who are color blind can also change the color scheme on the new computers.

The computers rest on adjustable arms so you can bring them closer to you.

The library also installed an automatic front door and put sensory toys in the children’s section.