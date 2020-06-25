Broome County Public Library opens by appointment only

BINGHAMTON, NY – Avid readers will soon be able to schedule an appointment to browse for books in person again.

The Broome County Public Library is preparing to reopen by appointment only next Wednesday.

Alongside the continuation of curbside pickup, visitors will be able to schedule times for general browsing as well as computer and wireless use.

The library asks that you limit yourself to one appointment per day.

Upon reopening, the library’s hours will be 9 AM to 6:30 PM Monday through Thursday, and 9 AM to 5 PM on Fridays.

To make an appointment, go to BC library dot info or call 778-6451 beginning next Monday.