Broome County public health notices

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has learned of more public COVID exposures.

A person who tested positive was at the Two Rivers Church in Johnson City on November 15th between 11:30 and 1.

Also, a person who tested positive was at The Brickyard Endwell on November 13th between 4 and 10, the 14th between 10 and 4, and the 15th and 19th between 5 and 10.

If you were at either location for more than 10 minutes, you are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after the date of exposure.

