Broome County prepares for the coronavirus

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County officials are working with the Health Department to make sure they are prepared to fight the coronavirus.

Executive Jason Garnar was joined by the county’s public health officials for an update on their efforts this morning.

Garnar says they worked collaboratively to develop a county-wide response to the virus.

Broome County Health Department Medical Director Christopher Ryan says there is no need to be frightened if you currently feel strong and healthy.

“People who are having no symptoms and are feeling fine, they don’t need to come in to seek testing. There may be rare occasions at times where we might seek them out, but if you are at home and feeling fine, you don’t need to seek testing for this,” says Ryan.

As of today, there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Broome or surrounding counties.

Eight people have been tested for the disease, six have come back as negative, and two tests are still pending.

For more information, you can call 778-8885.