Broome County parks prepare for the holiday weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – With a forecast for beautiful weather for the holiday weekend, Broome officials are inviting residents to use county parks safely.

During his daily coronavirus briefing today, County Executive Jason Garnar welcomed folks to enjoy the parks, with limitations.

Broome Security will be limiting the capacity at the parks by 50 percent of the parking spaces at each park, as advised by the state.

That means only about 200 vehicles will be allowed to drive in Otsiningo park.

Limits for Dorchester, Cole and Greenwood range from 250 – 300.

Visitors are also asked to maintain physical distancing and wear a mask whenever you can’t.

“We offer miles of trails, hundreds of acres of open space so you can really get spread out from other people. Go small. If you see there’s a crowd or a gathering, we will have Broome Security there enforcing that there aren’t gatherings. But, avoid those. Please stay with your immediate family or go solo. Please don’t meet other families, friends in the parks,” says Broome County Park’s Director Liz Woidt.

Woidt says that while Governor Cuomo has authorized the reopening of beaches in the state this weekend, the county is still developing a plan to do so.

Therefore, no swimming areas, beaches, boathouses or concession stands will be open at the county parks for the holiday.