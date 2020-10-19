Broome County overdose deaths falling year-over-year

BROOME COUNTY – After ticking up last year, the number of fatal and non-fatal overdose deaths in Broome County is falling year-over-year again.

District Attorney Mike Korchak has released statistics on overdose deaths for January through September of this year.

There have been 28 fatal OD’s so far in 2020.

That compares to 33 over the same time period last year and a dramatic reduction from the peak years of 2016 and 2017.

Korchak says there has also been an 8% decrease in the use of the overdose reversal medication Naloxone this year, indicating that non-fatal O-D’s are down as well.