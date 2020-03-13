Broome County opens Emergency Operation Center

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County officials are working to pump out accurate information faster than they could under normal circumstances.

The Emergency Operation Center can be found in the Emergency Services building adjacent to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

There, several workers gather and verify information so they can accurately get it to the public.

There are several rooms dedicated to the EOC.

There is one for outside representatives like hospitals, one for planning, and one for logistics.

Director of Emergency Services Michael Ponticiello says, with COVID-19 looming, it is even more important to get the facts out.

“It’s not a matter of if. It’s just a matter of when we are going to see a case. What that looks like is going to determine on the specifics of it. At the moment, it’s about being prepared for that, and making sure that it as a government and as a community, that we are taking all the precautions that we can to minimize that impact,” says Ponticello.

Ponticiello says the staff was able to quickly determine yesterday that the positive case that Governor Cuomo attributed to Broome County was actually a student in Albany, and then alert the public.