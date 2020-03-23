Broome County officials call for supplies

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County officials are doing what they can to secure much needed medical supplies for our local healthcare system.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar devoted a large section of his daily briefing today to a new county-run collection center that will open tomorrow at the former Macy’s Department Store building at the Oakdale Mall.

Garnar says it will be accepting donations of only the following unused personal protective equipment: N-95 and surgical masks, medical gowns, medical gloves, medical shoe covers and medical plastic face shields.

“It’s going to be all hands on deck to get as many of these critical hospital supplies as necessary. So, while we continue to work with the state and federal government to get these supplies, we are going to go right into our communities. We’re going to go right to our residents and to our local businesses to get as many of these supplies as possible.”

County employees will be staffing the drop-off location Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 2:30.

The health department announced today that it is expanding its team of people dedicated to tracking the whereabouts of those who have tested positive.

The tracking begins at the point the person became symptomatic.

Anyone who was within 6 feet of the person is put into mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Those in the same building are asked to enter precautionary quarantine.

There are currently 61 people in Broome County in mandatory quarantine, 99 in precautionary.

Garnar also followed the state’s guidance today in ordering that all playgrounds and athletic fields throughout the county be closed.