Broome County Office for the Aging distributes face masks to the elderly

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, an effort to make certain our elderly population has access to cloth masks is underway.

On Tuesday and Thursday of this week and next, there will be mask distributions at senior centers across Broome County, including this one in Johnson City.

The Broome County Office for Aging distributed the face coverings.

These masks are primarily for people ages 70 and above, and anyone who routinely cares for them.

JC Senior Center Executive Director Kim Robinson says even though senior centers in Broome County are closed, they still feel responsible for the people they care for.

“We are missing all of our members and all of our clients terribly. It’s good to see a number of the people today that we haven’t seen in a couple months and know that we are taking good care of them, even in this time that we are temporarily closed,” says Robinson.

Each center was given 1,700 masks to hand out.

The giveaways take place from 1:30 until 3:30 this Thursday and next Tuesday and Thursday.

The other sites are First Ward, Deposit, Broome West, Eastern Broome, Vestal and Northern Broome.

For more information, call the Office for Aging at 778-2411