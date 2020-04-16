Broome County offers support for drug addicts

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local health officials are concerned about the wellbeing of those battling addiction during the pandemic.

During his daily coronavirus briefing today, County Executive Garnar reminded people that there are still services available for those with substance use disorder and those in recovery.

There are virtual support groups and virtual individual counseling sessions available.

And 3 local groups, A-C-B-C, STAP and Truth Pharm are offering Narcan training virtually and can help people attain the overdose reversing drug.

“I want to remind the community to check on friends, family and loved ones with substance use disorders. Also, please don’t forget those in recovery. Simply reach out and ask how they’re doing during this difficult time and see if they need any help,” says BC Opiod Overdose Prevention Coordinator Melissa Knapp.

Knapp says anyone can call a free Emotional Support Line at 844-863-9314.



She says information regarding available drug and alcohol abuse treatment services can be attained by calling 2-1-1