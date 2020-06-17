Broome County moving ahead with road construction

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is forging ahead with its road construction plans for this year, despite facing a gigantic financial deficit due to the pandemic.

County Executive Jason Garnar held his daily coronavirus briefing alongside Farm-To-Market Road in Endwell today.

Even as the county anticipates a 15 million dollar deficit after exhausting its reserves due to the drop in sales tax and other revenues, Garnar says road work remains a priority.

Plus, the county would forfeit some of the state money allocated for the work.

In total, 25 miles of county road will either be milled and filled or get a fresh layer of oil and stone.

Besides Farm-To-Market, Industrial Park Boulevard and portions of Powderhouse Road, Bevier Street, Twist Run Road and Day Hollow Road will receive work.

“This is what people want their taxpayer dollars to go into. They want to see that the roads are paved and they can drive on them. Part of it is local taxpayer dollars and part of it is state money too. We get something called CHIPS which is a pretty good amount of money from the state,” says Garnar.

One project that has been delayed to next year is the plan to convert the former Vestal Hills Country Club into a Veterans Resource Center.

It had been scheduled to open in October, but the work was deemed non-essential by the state.

Garnar says work at local parks, including an accessible playground at Dorchester, have also been shelved for this year.